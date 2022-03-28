Forecasting Love and Weather Ep 13 & 14 Review: Park Min Young & Song Kang’s drama foretells storms ahead

Park Min Young and Song Kang’s ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ aired Episodes 13 (‘Scenario 1, 2, 3’) and 14 (‘Migratory Anticyclone’) of the series on March 27 and 28. Following the two stars as polar-opposite characters working together at the Korea Meteorological Administration, the nation's weather forecasting service, the seventh week of the series escalated already heightened tensions and brought some quite major updates in the lives of our lead characters to light.

For all the build-up leading to Lee Si Woo (Song Kang)’s accident due to the faulty weather balloon and subsequent hospitalisation in the previous week’s episodes, episode 13 shows him strolling into work, bandages, and eye patches nowhere to be found. What with three people taking a flight to come to see him after his dramatic injury, the plot seemed to forget and move on rather quickly for there to be any actual resolution.

Meanwhile, Jin Ha Kyung (Park Min Young) finally agrees with Lee Si Woo’s suggestion in episode 12, when he had suggested that they separate. However, episode 13 ends with multiple other bangs, with Forecaster Um loudly announcing for everyone to hear that our two leads are dating and for Jin Ha Kyung’s mother to confront the two with proof of their relationship.

Episode 14 starts off with Lee Si Woo and Jin Ha Kyung now having to deal with awkwardness thanks to their colleagues finding out about their relationship - a bit weirdly placed in the plot, considering that the two aren’t actually dating anymore. Unnecessarily and confusingly, Lee Si Woo decides the best way to deal with this is to proclaim publicly that the two are dating.

Though this was the penultimate weekend, ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ has left previous plotlines untied and fashioned quite a few more loose ends with its latest episodes. While the series started off with the warmth and comfort that we expect from romantic comedies, as it has progressed, it has become significantly tougher to be compassionate for the lead couple.

The two clearly want different things, are well aware that they are not compatible, seem to make mature decisions for a split second, and then somehow end up getting thrown back together. But to what end? The sub-plots, presently, appear to be the only saving graces. Interwoven with the overarching melodrama, the sub-plot involving Jin Ha Kyung’s sister and colleague, in particular, comes as a breath of fresh air.

With only the final weekend left in its run, ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ appears to be promising anything but sunny skies for its characters.

