Forecasting Love and Weather Ep 3 & 4 Review: Park Min Young & Song Kang’s office romance takes a new turn

Park Min Young and Song Kang’s ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ aired episodes three and four of the series on February 19 and 20. Following two polar-opposite characters working together at the Korea Meteorological Administration, the nation's weather forecasting service, the second week of the series started off from the cliffhanger we’d been left at, at the end of episode 2, last weekend.

In episode three, Lee Si Woo (Song Kang) and Jin Ha Kyung (Park Min Young) run into each other unexpectedly, which turns into the two of them having dinner together. However, their colleagues end up at the same restaurant, causing Jin Ha Kyung to flee the scene, determined not to be involved in rumours of a relationship at her workplace again. Lee Si Woo makes it clear to her that if his feelings are reciprocated, he would like to date, as he isn’t one for flirting around.

“So, what are we to you?”

Episode four begins with Lee Si Woo’s question ringing in our minds, and Jin Ha Kyung behaving icily towards him, especially around their colleagues. Lee Si Woo brushes off their colleagues’ concerns citing his cheekiness as the cause for Jin Ha Kyung’s cold behaviour but continues to be cheeky with her. The reason behind his conflicting words and actions is revealed towards the end of the episode, and it’s certain to make you grin uncontrollably!

With differing opinions clashing at every turn, rising tensions, and a lot of distraught moments at the workplace, episodes three and four of ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ tackle the themes of being in-between seasons, and visibility - both in terms of the weather as well as romance. While the first two episodes showed potential, week two strengthens our hope for ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ to turn into a heart-warming series, led by its capable cast, unexpected twists, and relatable characters.

