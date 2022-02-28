Forecasting Love and Weather Ep 5 & 6 Review: Park Min Young & Song Kang’s series explores new dynamics

Park Min Young and Song Kang’s ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ aired episodes five and six of the series on February 26 and 27. Following two polar-opposite characters working together at the Korea Meteorological Administration, the nation's weather forecasting service, the third week of the series gave us a deeper look into the past stories of the two leads, and their effects on the present.

In episode five, ‘Localized Heavy Rain’, love took a bit of a backseat, with the focus shifting more towards exploring personal issues. Jin Ha Kyung (Park Min Young) deals with not having complete trust in her decisions or her colleagues, leading to her feeling as if her leadership and authority aren’t being accepted. Meanwhile, Lee Si Woo (Song Kang) receives a call, which he appears to be distressed by, following which he heads to a motel with a wad of cash.

As the episode progresses, Jin Ha Kyung comes to realise that just as she feels responsible as the head of the team, similarly, her colleagues each feel a sense of responsibility towards their assigned roles.

Episode six, ‘Heat Island Phenomenon’, starts off with our two leads facing off at the seedy motel. However, because of their past wounds, neither of the two takes an initiative to communicate clearly, instead, giving in to avoidance. Jin Ha Kyung ultimately comes to the decision that it would be better for the two to take some time apart, as she is finding it difficult to trust his sincerity despite knowing better. This is when Lee Si Woo opens up to her about his own issues with his father.

Compared to the previous episode, which was rife with doubt and mistrust, episode six shows our two leads finally communicating and opening up about their past wounds, taking the time to understand each other.

With the introduction of an entitled and massively irritating new character prone to blackmail, insights into the side characters, and finally some trust peaking through, week three of ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ explored some interesting new dynamics and concepts.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Forecasting Love and Weather Ep 3 & 4 Review: Park Min Young & Song Kang’s office romance takes a new turn