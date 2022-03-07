Forecasting Love and Weather Ep 7 & 8 Review: Park Min Young & Song Kang face a series of unexpected events

Park Min Young and Song Kang’s ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ aired episodes seven and eight of the series on March 5 and 6. Following two polar-opposite characters working together at the Korea Meteorological Administration, the nation's weather forecasting service, the fourth week of the series brought us a series of unexpected events.

In episode seven, Park Min Young’s Jin Ha Kyung, and Song Kang’s Lee Si Woo discuss their living arrangements, indulging in a mature conversation about pride and honesty. The episode ends with hilariousness as an extremely unlikely combination ended up in the doorway of Jin Ha Kyung’s apartment: a confused Um Dong Han, an equally taken aback Shin Seok Ho, a flustered Jin Ha Kyung, a bewildered Lee Si Woo and an inebriated Han Ki Jun.

Episode eight picks up from the unlikely combination of people, however, the chaos takes an uncomfortable turn, ending with Jin Ha Kyung and Lee Si Woo storming into their separate rooms. Jin Ha Kyung attempts to soothe ruffled feathers, but Lee Si Woo doesn’t seem willing to calm down so easily. The situation escalates as Han Ki Jun and Lee Si Woo end up in a fistfight at a meeting, which included members of the press.

Titled ‘Ozone Warning’ and ‘Discomfort Index’ respectively, the fourth week’s episodes saw a misunderstanding erupt in chaos, with ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ remaining consistent in its depiction of weather patterns and clearly set themes of each episode woven together. The series does a great job of taking mature topics and showing balanced reactions to them — both immature and wise. With everything out in the open, the episodes pique curiosity for how the characters will deal with some quite massive new bits of information in next week’s episodes.

