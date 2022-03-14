Forecasting Love and Weather Ep 9 & 10 Review: Park Min Young & Song Kang struggle with differing opinions

Park Min Young and Song Kang’s ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ aired episodes nine (‘Dry Changma (Rainy Season)’) and ten (‘Tropical Night’) of the series on March 12 and 13. Following two polar-opposite characters working together at the Korea Meteorological Administration, the nation's weather forecasting service, the fourth week of the series brought us a series of unexpected events.

In episode nine, Park Min Young’s Jin Ha Kyung and Song Kang’s Lee Si Woo are at odds right from the get-go, coming to realise for the first time that their views on marriage are vastly different. While Jin Ha Kyung only dates someone if she sees the relationship taking what she believes to be the natural course to marriage, Lee Si Woo is clear on his stance of not believing in marriage at all. Trouble seems to be getting ready to rear its head at their workplace as well, with their colleagues slowly beginning to pick up on hints about the two’s relationship.

The general uncomfortable atmosphere continues in episode ten, with Jin Ha Kyung and Lee Si Woo avoiding talking about marriage. The two of them clearly have a lot on their minds, ending up talking to the respective ex-partners, about what it feels like to be married. Post this conversation, Jin Ha Kyung ends up declaring that she is seriously considering not getting married ever, while Lee Si Woo seems to be contemplating that just maybe, marriage might not be that bad an idea after all, if it’s with the right person.

The episodes left a lot of possibilities open, for where ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ will take a turn towards, next. Both our couples are currently at crossroads, with Jin Ha Kyung asking Lee Si Woo to leave for two months for Jeju Island on official work, and Chae Yu Jin packing up her things and telling Han Ki Jun that they need some time apart to figure things out. True to its name, the series has remained consistent in balancing its central themes of love and the weather, both equally prominent in every episode. If the upcoming typhoon season constantly being referenced in the most recent season also rocks the boat in our lead couple’s love life, remains to be seen in the next episodes.

