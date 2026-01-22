Forecasting Love and Weather star Yoon Bak and wife Kim Su Bin become parents, welcome baby boy to family

Korean actor Yoon Bak and wife, Kim Su Bin, have become parents for the first time. On January 22, it was reported that the Doctor Slump star recently welcomed a newborn into his family. Later, his agency, Blitzway Entertainment, confirmed, with a note to the media sharing that the couple had indeed become first-time parents. They added that it was a baby son that the model had birthed, as well as an update on their health, saying that the new mother and the child were healthy. They asked for warm wishes from their public.

Yoon Bak becomes a father as he and his wife, Kim Su Bin, welcomed their son

The actor’s agency shared an update saying, "Yoon Park (Yoon Bak) recently celebrated the birth of his son. Both the mother and the baby are healthy. Please congratulate the family," as per a notice to Ilgan Sports.

The couple first got married back in September 2023 in a dreamy wedding attended by their close friends, family members, and industry professionals only. Taking to his Instagram ahead of his ceremony, the actor personally wrote a handwritten letter to his fans announcing his decision to walk the path of life with his longtime girlfriend. They announced their pregnancy last year and have now confirmed the birth of their son.

In the past, the two would often share Lovestagrams of their dates, which have only continued following their marriage. While keeping their dating life mostly private, they have taken up rare opportunities to share small parts of their journey with their followers via a peek into their dates. The actor has previously played the role of a father on screen, impressing the audience with his acting with his portrayal in For Eagle Brothers last year, earning widespread recognition.

About Yoon Bak

The 38-year-old star has previously been taking on crucial roles in projects including You Are My Spring, Doctor Slump, Forecasting Love and Weather, Delightfully Deceitful, and more. Often playing the second male lead, he has acquired a strong fanbase.

