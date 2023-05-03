Forecasting Love and Weather star Yoon Bak announces marriage plans with handwritten letter

Yoon Bak shared a letter on his personal Instagram account, announcing his upcoming marriage to his girlfriend. Fans of the actor poured in love for him in the comments section, wishing a happy life for the 35 year old. The name of the bride-to-be is not known at the moment and the 'Forecasting Love and Weather' actor has confirmed his plans for the wedding ceremony to be held in September.

Yoon Bak’s letter

On May 3, the 'Fanletter Please' actor shared the news of his decision to marry his girlfriend via a handwritten letter. Check out the full translation.

“Hello. This is Yoon Bak.

Are you all living well? It's already spring in full swing.

Trying to write [a letter] with a pen like this makes me feel awkward and excited.

The reason why I am carefully writing to you like this is that I promised to spend the rest of my life with my lover this fall, and I am here to deliver this news to you.

During the time we were together, she gave me a lot of love and trust, and the happiness and stability we feel with each other has determined this moment.

I would be grateful if you would happily bless our future so that we can have a good family.

As an actor, I promise to show you a good side of myself in the future as well.

These days, the daily temperature has been changing quite a lot, but I sincerely hope that everyone takes care of their health and is always happy and experiences only good things [in life].

Thank you.”

About Yoon Bak

Born on 18 November 1987, the South Korean artist started out as a drummer eventually taking to acting. He has since appeared in various dramas like ‘Flower of Queen’, ‘Hello, My Twenties!’, ‘Radio Romance’, ‘Search’, ‘Birthcare Center’, You Are My Spring’, ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ and ‘Fanletter Please’. Yoon Bak is set to star in the upcoming drama ‘ Delightfully Deceitful’ with Chun Woo Hee and Kim Dong Wook. He has also confirmed his next appearance in the medical drama ‘Doctor Slump’ with Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fanletter, Please: 3 reasons why you should watch SNSD’s Sooyoung and Yoon Park starrer mini drama