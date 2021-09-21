'Forest' fame actor Park Hae Jin to host 1st online fan meeting in two years on THIS date

Park Hae Jin will meet and greet his fans from around the world on September 25 at 8 pm KST (4:30 pm IST), marking his first fan meeting event in two years since 2019. Park Hae Jin will meet his fans through a virtual event, titled "Invitation", held in partnership with the emerging live broadcasting powerhouse, the Amazer app.

Park Hae Jin online fan meeting, created with the concept of "I miss you, I wanted to see you, so I am coming to you," is currently titled "Invitation." It's September 25 schedule coincides with the date of the very first fan meeting of Club Jeans, the actor's official fan club, which makes the event all the more meaningful as Park Hae Jin works to express his love for his fans every chance he gets. The entire event will be held for 90 minutes. Park Hae Jin online fan meeting Invitation will be broadcast in real-time through the Amazer app, and tickets are available through Interpark Tickets.

Meanwhile, Park Hae Jin has been approached for a new drama 'From Now On, Showtime' opposite Jin Ki Joo. 'From Now On, Showtime' will be portrayed as an ‘oriental fantasy rom-com’ and ‘ghost edition of Bad Guys’ about a magician and a female police officer. Park Hae Jin will play the male lead Cha Cha Woong, a charming magician who also can see and manipulate ghosts. Jin Ki Joo has been offered the role of Go Seul Hae. She is a hot-blooded policewoman with supernatural powers. Go Seul Hae gets caught in a situation with Cha Cha Woong.

It is scheduled to begin filming in September and premiere in the first half of 2022.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Hot magician Park Hae Jin to hit the screens through upcoming drama in the first half of 2022

Are you excited? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.