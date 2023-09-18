Forest of Secret spinoff: Lee Joon Hyuk to return; crime thriller drama confirms 2024 premiere

Forest of Secrets is returning with the spin-off and the drama has been confirmed to air in 2024. Actor Lee Joon Hyuk and his character will be the focus of the show this time. Lee Joon Hyuk will be back as Seo Dong Jae in the series called Good or Bad Dong Jae (literal title). Read below to learn more about the drama.

Forest of Secrets spin-off confirmed to premiere in 2024

Cho Seung Woo and Bae Doona's Forest of Secrets will have spin-offs shedding light on the story of Seo Dong Jae which was previously played by Lee Joon Hyuk. The drama has been confirmed to be aired in the year of 2024. On February 9, Studio Dragon announced that the show would have a spin-off. Receiving immense praise from the public, 365: Repeat the Year was awarded Best Acting at the 5th Asia Artist Award for his role in Forest of Secrets in 2020. He will make a comeback in the series reprising the character of Seo Dong Jae. Writer Lee Soo Yeon who penned this crime thriller series was confirmed as one of the creators of the show.

Lee Joon Hyuk as Seo Dong Jae

The K-drama was first aired in 2017 and Lee Joon Hyuk was a cast member of season one and season two. The morally gray nature of Seo Dong Jae and the mysteries he will solve while a greedy prosecutor will be the main theme of the spin-off. Seo Dong Jae is a prosecutor at the Cheongju District Prosecutors’ Office. His career is at risk given the image he has established due to his past. He will take charge of the murder case of a high school girl. What intrigues one about this is the decisions he would make as an unlikable character and how he would lead the show.

The production company said, "We decided to tell the story about Seo Dong Jae, a charming figure who is neither nice nor evil because it would be a waste to simply show him in 'Forest of Secrets.' Please stay tuned to see where Dong Jae's fight to survive in the world of prosecutors takes him."

