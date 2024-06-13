‘Forever’: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo supports Weki Meki's final song CoinciDestiny release ahead of disbandment; see here

Weki Meki, an eight-piece K-pop girl group will soon be disbanded. Before the disbandment, the group bid farewell to the fans with their final song CoinciDestiny. Their labelmate ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo has extended his support towards the new release.

Cha Eun Woo shares Instagram story about Weki Meki's final release before disbanding

On June 13, Cha Eun Woo took to his Instagram and shared a story featuring the screenshot of Weki Meki’s CoinciDestiny. He posted a sticker that read ‘Forever’, expressing his eternal support for his labelmates.

See Cha Eun Woo’s Instagram update here:

More about Weki Meki's final release and disbandment

On June 12, Weki Meki released their final single CoinciDestiny accompanied by a wholesome music video that featured all eight members. In this farewell track, the group opted for bright and sprightly energy, rather than the usual wistful ballad most band performs in their final track.

ConiciDestiny, made up with the obvious two words echoes Weki Meki’s upbeat discography in every sense, gifting their fans a final music treat before they disband.

Meanwhile, on June 7, the group’s agency Fantagio announced that Weki Meki was soon going to disband, breaking many fans’ hearts. On June 12, with CoinciDestiny, they wrapped up their 7-year-long career in K-pop.

Let’s remember Weki Meki through their latest song

More about Weki Meki

Formed by Fantagio, Weki Meki made its debut in 2017 with eight members including Doyeon, Yoojung, Lua, Lucy, Sooyeon, Elly, Sei, and Rina. Some of their massive hits include Crush, COOL, Siesta, OOPSY, DAZZLE DAZZLE, Tiki-Taka (99%), Picky Picky, I don’t like your Girlfriend, and more.

As the group says their final goodbye, fans eagerly await to witness how the members’ musical career further unfolds in the realm of K-pop.

More about Cha Eun Woo

Cha Eun Woo is a renowned face in the Korean entertainment industry. He debuted as a K-pop idol with the leading boy group ASTRO. He is positioned as a vocalist and the visual of the four-piece K-pop boy band.

In February 2024, he marked his solo debut with his first mini-album ENTITY, comprising six songs, which the singer also took part in composing.

Apart from a music career, Cha Eun Woo also boasts a successful acting portfolio featuring popular K-dramas like True Beauty, Wonderful World, A Good Day to be a Dog, and more.

