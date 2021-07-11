Former 2NE1 member Minzy drops latin hip hop themed MV for Teamo and it’s fiery

Minzy’s back with her 3rd single ‘Teamo’, a latin pop MV. Read ahead to know more.

Minzy is finally back with her 3rd single ‘Teamo’, a latin hip-hop-themed song about the love confession made by her, released on July 11. Her last comeback ‘Lovely’ was released in May of last year and since then, her fans have been waiting for something new. This new single is filled with latin beats, accompanied by powerful vocals and great performance.

The track is a love confession by a confident Minzy who expresses her love as ‘exploding fire’ and ‘burning hot’. She asks her crush to take her heart and if they were to accept her, she would keep them as the most precious gem, close to her heart. She is also aware of that person’s feelings and wants them to quit the pushing and pulling and be with her as her love. The seductive gaze, confident rap, latin inspired costumes, and dark but tropical-themed sets were the right combination for the feel of the song. The direction was simple but impactful and Minzy played well with gestures and subtle moves. She managed to portray her sexy aura in a classy manner and that fit well with her track.

Minzy partnered with Gionata Caracciolo (a renowned songwriter who composed many songs of other leading K-pop artists like Super Junior, Red Velvet, Cravity) and participated in writing her own lyrics for Teamo, expressing her feelings for her loved one, in the style of Romeo and Juliet.

The song is under her own label ‘MZ Entertainment’ that she started in 2020 to nurture young kpop trainees. Minzy is the general director of MZ Entertainment which she co-founded with a professional management specialist. "We will nurture stars that would receive love from the MZ (millennial and Z) generations," MZ Entertainment said in a statement.

