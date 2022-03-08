Former 2NE1 member Park Bom confirms comeback with ‘Flower’ feat MeloMance’s Kim Min Seok on THIS date

Former 2NE1 member Park Bom will be making her return soon with new music! According to her agency, Park Bom will be releasing a new single, ‘Flower’ on March 11 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Excitingly, the upcoming song will feature MeloMance’s Kim Minseok’s vocals as well.

‘Flower’ will contain the heart of a woman who lives day by day and resents herself, and a man who wants to walk along with her on the same path, while suffering together. Anticipation is rising on the synergy that will arise with Park Bom and Kim Minseok’s upcoming collaboration, as the two artists are known for their unique and accomplished vocals.

Meanwhile, Park Bom has also released two music video teasers for ‘Flower’. Both the teasers are entirely in black and white, with the exception of a single flower, which appears in a bright red colour.

Check out the latest teaser, released on March 8, below:

Park Bom made her official debut in 2009, as the main vocalist of the girl group 2NE1, which went on to become one of South Korea’s most popular and best-selling girl groups of all time. Following the group’s disbandment in 2016, Park Bom signed with a new agency and released her comeback single ‘Spring’ in March 2019.

Following this, Park Bom went on to compete in Mnet’s reality television competition ‘Queendom’ in August 2019, during the course of which she released three singles, including an original song, ‘Wanna Go Back’ featuring CHeetah. Her upcoming release, ‘Flower’ comes nearly a year after Park Bom’s previous comeback, with ‘Do Re Mi Fa Sol’ on March 31, 2021, featuring Changmo.

