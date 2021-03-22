  1. Home
Former 2NE1 member Park Bom gears up for her comeback by the end of March

Park Bom is finally giving us her much-awaited comeback!
March 22, 2021
Former member of girl group 2NE1, Park Bom, will be making her comeback with single ‘Do Re Mi Fa Sol’ at the end of March. Her agency D-Nation Entertainment has confirmed it, stating that the comeback would be on March 31 at 6 PM KST. A snippet of the comeback track, Do Re Mi Fa Sol, had been leaked when Park Bom appeared in tvN's "On & Off" on February 2, 2021. Viewers were given a peek into her studio as she was recording the new song.

The excitement for Park Bom's comeback this time seems quite different than before. A major reason is the artist's transformation. Park Bom had promised fans about wearing a crop top. In her first appearance after a long hiatus, in "On & Off", it was revealed that she succeeded in losing 11 kg of weight. She also spoke about losing more weight, around 5 kg, so that she could keep her promise to fans.

Do Re Mi Fa Sol will be Park Bom’s first official comeback in two years since the release of her album “re: BLUE ROSE” in May 2019.

ALSO READ: JYP Entertainment, home to ITZY, TWICE & more, all set to debut four new groups by the upcoming year

Are you excited for Bom's comeback? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :Park Bom's Instagram

