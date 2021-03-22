Former 2NE1 member Park Bom gears up for her comeback by the end of March

Park Bom is finally giving us her much-awaited comeback!

Former member of girl group 2NE1, Park Bom, will be making her comeback with single ‘Do Re Mi Fa Sol’ at the end of March. Her agency D-Nation Entertainment has confirmed it, stating that the comeback would be on March 31 at 6 PM KST. A snippet of the comeback track, Do Re Mi Fa Sol, had been leaked when Park Bom appeared in tvN's "On & Off" on February 2, 2021. Viewers were given a peek into her studio as she was recording the new song.

The excitement for Park Bom's comeback this time seems quite different than before. A major reason is the artist's transformation. Park Bom had promised fans about wearing a crop top. In her first appearance after a long hiatus, in "On & Off", it was revealed that she succeeded in losing 11 kg of weight. She also spoke about losing more weight, around 5 kg, so that she could keep her promise to fans.

Do Re Mi Fa Sol will be Park Bom’s first official comeback in two years since the release of her album “re: BLUE ROSE” in May 2019.

Are you excited for Bom's comeback? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

