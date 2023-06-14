Former 2NE1 member Sandara Park prepares for solo debut after 14 years? Details Inside

On June 14, ABYSS Company informed a South Korean media outlet that Sandara Park is getting ready for a solo return next month. 2019 saw the release of First Snow by Park Bom and Sandara Park. After that, there was no music activity. She has been consistently expressing her enthusiasm for her singing career. On Instagram in October 2022, she stated that she was recording music in her spare time because she wanted to return to her main job and could only do music because she knew nothing else was better.

Sandara Park:

The single album's information is still unknown. Filming for the music video has now begun. The album's final preparations are currently underway. With 2NE1, Sandara Park made her debut in Korea in 2009, and they broke up in 2016. They performed as a complete group on the Coachella stage in the United States last year. In the Philippines, Sandara Park is one of the most well-known South Korean celebrities. Her fans refer to her as the Pambansang Krung-Krung (National Crazy Personality). She is viewed as a persuasive figure in the Korean wave, and has been known as the 'BoA of the Philippines' concerning South Korean artist BoA who likewise experienced extraordinary achievement abroad. Sandara Park's first EP, Sandara, was released in 2004. It was the only album by a South Korean artist to be certified platinum by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry (PARI), selling more than 100,000 physical copies. She appeared in a number of Philippine films from 2004 to 2007.

Sandara Park’s activities:

Recently, Sandara Park went on a show on YouTube. She stated that she is not married and that she has observed a lot of people who failed to pay attention to the idea of being with someone forever when asked about her thoughts on marriage. She also believed that she would return to her normal life if she got married because she enjoys spending time with fans and friends. She added that she likes a younger man who is cute but tough, and that because she is good at her job, she doesn't care about money or fame. Because of this, she likes people who have big hearts and can take care of her emotionally. This became a hot topic amongst her fans as well.

