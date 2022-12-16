Former 2NE1’s Minzy pays tribute to late dancer and co-host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Stephen Boss

2NE1’s Minzy paid tribute to late American dancer and co-host of ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Stephen Boss. The artist shared a heartfelt message on her instagram.

On December 15, 2022, Minzy posted a photo with the late Stephen Boss on Instagram. The late Stephen Boss and 14-year-old Minzi can be seen in the photo. She disclosed that he was her dance instructor when she was younger and that he taught her a lot of things. The image's caption reveals:

“ I was about 14 when I first met him.

He was my dance teacher that taught me a lot of things. Thank you so much for everything.

We must always remember his legacy.

It still breaks my heart

We love you and miss you

Goodbye, my hero”

Late Stephen Boss has choreographed for several artists

Stephen Boss was an American freestyle hip-hop dancer, choreographer, actor, television producer, and television personality. He has choreographed dancers for Big Bang, Se7en, Minzy, and other YG Entertainment artists.

He was also well known by the name ‘DJ tWitch’ as he was the co-host on the popular NBC talk show ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’ Stephen was also a contestant and judge on So You Think You Can Dance.ccording to reports, Stephen Boss committed suicide on December 14. The late Stephen Boss will be deeply missed.

We wish his soul eternal peace.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is suicidal or suffering from a major mental illness, contact a nearby doctor, mental health specialist, or non-governmental organisation for immediate assistance.