Former 4Minute's Son Ji Hyun to join 'Why Oh Soo Jae' starring Seo Hyun Jin & Hwang In Yeop?

Former 4Minute leader Son Ji Hyun is reportedly joining the cast of SBS' 'Why Oh Soo Jae' alongside Seo Hyun Jin and Hwang In Yeop. In the drama, Son Ji Hyun takes on the role of Na Se Ryun, a law school student at Seojung University, and works with Seo Hyun Jin, Hwang In Yeop, and Lee Jin Hyuk.

Nam Ji Hyun, better known by her birth name Son Ji Hyun is a South Korean actress and former singer. She is best known as the former leader and a vocalist of now-disbanded South Korean girl group 4Minute. She has acted in several K-dramas including 'My Little Baby', 'Strongest Deliveryman', 'Grand Prince' and 'When The Devil Calls Your Name'.

SBS’ upcoming drama titled ‘Why Oh Soo Jae’ shows a promising lineup for its law-based story. Actors Seo Hyun Jin, Hwang In Yeop and Heo Jun Ho have been confirmed to lead the show that will air in 2022. It was also reported that the cast members will begin filming in November.

'Why Oh Soo Jae' is a drama that narrates the story of a woman who makes wrong choices in life and lives for success that seems false and inorganic. After she falls in love with a certain young man, she changes the direction of her life and learns to love and prioritize herself. It is a love story that is described as an amalgamation of painful, exciting, cold yet warm. The drama is scheduled to air in the first half of 2022.

