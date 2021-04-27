Former APRIL member Hyunjoo files a defamation lawsuit against former DSP Media employee

Former APRIL member Hyunjoo has taken legal action against a DSP Media employee who spread rumours about her on social media.

The fight between former APRIL member Hyunjoo versus DSP Media is turning uglier by the day. For those unversed, former APRIL member Hyunjoo took to her personal Instagram to share her horrible experience with her former group, APRIL. Hyunjoo verified her younger brother's claims that she was mistreated and harassed by her former bandmates. She revealed the severity of the harassment was too much to handle, and it almost drove her to a point of no return. She accused DSP Media of being mere bystanders and not taking any action to protect her.

Shortly after Hyunjoo's statement, DSP Media released multiple statements wherein they categorically denied Hyunjoo's statements. That's not all, they filed both criminal and civil lawsuits against Hyunjoo and the individuals who made the allegations online. So far the public opinion has been in Hyunjoo's favour and netizens are drumming up to show their support for her, despite malicious claims of unprofessional behaviour and temper tantrums alleged by former DSP Media employee.

Now, according to a report by Daily Economy Star Today, Hyunjoo has filed a lawsuit against the former employee on the grounds of defamation of character, spreading false rumours, and threatening. The battle gets murkier.

