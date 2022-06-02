Former APRIL member Lee Naeun signs with Song Kang & Lee Joon Gi’s Namoo Actors; Koo Kyo Hwan renews contract

Lee Naeun has joined management agency Namoo Actors, home to some of the most favored and talented artists in South Korea. On June 2, it was reported that former APRIL member Lee Naeun has signed an exclusive contract with the agency and will be transitioning into a full time actor, leaving her idol work behind.

The idol turned actor who first debuted with girl group APRIL in 2015 decided to leave her base agency, DSP Media, in January 2022 following the disbandment of the girl group. It was then reported that she is in talks with Namoo Actors. Today, the agency confirmed that they have signed a deal by saying, “It is true that Lee Naeun has signed an exclusive contract with Namoo Actors.” She will be joining the likes of Song Kang, Lee Joon Gi, SNSD’s Seohyun, Park Eun Bin, Roh Jeong Eui and more. Lee Naeun made her acting debut in VR web drama ‘April Love’ and subsequently took lead roles in ‘A-TEEN’ season 1 and 2. Her last role was in the popular webtoon based drama ‘Extraordinary You’ alongside SF9’s Rowoon, Kim Hye Yoon, Lee Jae Wook and Kim Young Dae.

Koo Kyo Hwan is also reported to have decided to renew his own contract with the talent agency as of June 2. Praised for his roles in movies ‘Peninsula’ and ‘Escape from Mogadishu’, he achieved international fame with the lead role in Netflix’s ‘D.P.’. Koo Kyo Hwan is set to return in ‘D.P.’ season 2 and make appearances in movies ‘Kill Bok Soon’, ‘Escape’ and more.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: APRIL's Naeun faces the axe from Model Taxi's producers; Confirmed to leave the show post bullying scandal