Former ASTRO member Rocky joins brother Jeonggeun from HAWW at music show stage for Wanna Be Love

ASTRO fans were given the shock of a lifetime as it was announced that member Rocky would be leaving the agency, Fantagio, as well as the group following the expiration of his contract. Once a sextet, the members would continue as five henceforth with MJ’s contract renewal to be discussed following his military discharge. Until then, the members would promote solo and in units. However, Rocky did not abandon his long history with the group as he was spotted wearing the friendship rings that the six shared, keeping the hopes for their future reunion going.

Rocky with HAWW

While all hopeful thinking stayed, fans have been worried about Rocky, or as he might go with his given name now, Park Min Hyuk’s idol career. On March 23, it was confirmed that the star would join younger brother Jeonggeun for a special stage during the rookie idol’s group HAWW’s performance at KBS 2TV’s music show ‘Music Bank’. This is a follow-up promotional schedule for HAWW’s debut starting on the 23rd with a dance challenge for their track ‘Wanna Be Love’.

The first announcement video starred Park Min Hyuk with his sibling and HAWW member Jeonggeun as the danced to the song, which interestingly the former ASTRO member had helped write and compose. The special stage on ‘Music Bank’ will be the first performance for Rocky since leaving the group and fans are showing a lot of support for the rapper and dancer. Many fans noticed the handshake at the end of their dance challenge and recalled a similar handshake Rocky would do with ASTRO member JinJin.

Rocky arriving at Music Bank

On March 24, ahead of the live broadcast with live audience, Park Min Hyuk was seen arriving at the KBS building much to the delight of his fans who stood cheering him on right at the entrance. The K-pop star waved at his fans, seemingly touched by their support and happy to have them by his side for the special performance with his brother’s group.

About HAWW

An acronym for Heal All the World Wide, HAWW is a seven member boy group under Biscuit Entertainment. They debuted with the mini album ‘HOW R U’ on February 23, 2023. HAWW comprises the members Jimin, Jeonggeun, Minyong, Chanyoung, Louii, Juho and Seobin.

