Former B.A.P member Himchan issues an apology via his official Instagram after being convicted of assault

On June 13, ex-B.A.P’s Himchan posted an apology on his Instagram account. Read on to find out.

On June 13th, former B.A.P member Himchan took to his official Instagram to apologise for his past sexual assault allegations. Himchan has been declared guilty and has maintained a studied silence on his personal social media handles since then. He apologised for belatedly saying sorry and thanked everyone who supported his case and stood by him. He emphasized the fact that every story has different sides to it.

For those unversed, Himchan was charged with assault towards a woman in her twenties at a guest house in Namyangju on July 24, 2018. According to the victim, there had been three men and three women, including herself and Himchan, at the time of the incident. Back in February, the district court in Seoul sentenced him to 10 months in prison and ordered him to take 40 hours of a treatment program for offenders of crime of this nature. In March 2021, he filed a written appeal protesting the sentence he received in his first trial. In addition, Himchan was booked for violation of traffic laws in October 2020.

Himchan also posted an apology note to his fans back in July 2020. He shared that he misses his fans and hopes for a better future. He posted a handwritten note accompanied by a pretty picture of the night sky. He mentioned that the group and his fans helped him sail through tough times and hoped to start life afresh with hard work and sincerity.

You can check out Himchan's letter below:

