Former BIG BANG member Seungri sentenced to 3 years in prison over Burning Sun scandal

On August 12, former BIG BANG member Seungri was sentenced to 3 years in prison by the General Military Court and has been officially taken into legal custody on the charges of mediating prostitution and illegal gambling. He's also been ordered to pay a 1.15 billion KRW fine for his involvement in the Burning Sun Scandal.

For those unversed, the former BIG BANG star's name cropped in the Burning Sun Scandal in 2019, shocking fans across the world. Since then, Seungri has been undergoing investigation and trial for procurement and mediation of prostitution, embezzlement of business funds, attempted destruction of evidence, distribution of illegally filmed footage, illegally filming women, illegal gambling, and violating food sanitation laws.

Although Seungri had previously denied all the charges levied against him, except for violation of the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act, the court declared him guilty of all nine charges. He was immediately arrested on August 12 as the court feared he would try to evade arrest. Although he was originally scheduled to complete his military service in mid-September, he will now be discharged from the military due to his sentence. His personal information will be registered in the national registry for the violation of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes.

