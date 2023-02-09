Former BIGBANG member Seungri released from prison two days earlier than the expected date? Find Out

On February 9th, an official from the Ministry of Justice told a South Korean media outlet, " Seungri was released from prison today. It was not officially announced that he would be released on the 11th."

Seungri, who had been serving time at Yeoju Prison, was originally known to be released on the 11th, but questions arose as to whether he ended his imprisonment two days earlier and was released early. The Yeoju Prison side said that it could not confirm whether Seungri was released from prison, but mentioned to Spotify News that "prisoners must leave in time for the end of their sentence." It is not that Seungri was released early, but that the release date was incorrectly known as the 11th.

The scandal:

Thanks to an unexpected mistake, Ex-BIGBANG's Seungri was able to escape from prison and quietly return to society, avoiding the eyes of numerous media who were planning to focus on the scene of his release. Seungri was pointed out as a key figure in the so-called "Burning Sun Gate" that broke out at club Burning Sun in 2019, and was handed over to trial on a total of nine charges, including habitual gambling, prostitution arrangements, and embezzlement. After a court battle that went all the way to the Supreme Court, the court admitted all charges against Seungri in May of last year and confirmed the sentence of 1 year and 6 months in prison. Seungri, who was a soldier at the time, was imprisoned in the military prison in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province during the trial period.

As the years passed, it seems that the controversy has been left behind. Seungri, who caused social controversy and even stained the group with disgrace, was kicked out of the entertainment industry. Considering the weight of the controversy, it seems that his return to the entertainment world will not be easy. However, attention is being paid to Seungri's future steps as well as whether he will step into a comeback like many controversial celebrities.

