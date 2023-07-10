Former BIGBANG member T.O.P to continue in Squid Game 2 amid director’s silence on casting controversy?

Amid the controversy surrounding the former BIGBANG member's casting in the upcoming season of Squid Game, the show's production team has informed the media that T.O.P has no plans to withdraw from the series.

T.O.P to continue in Squid Game 2

The news of Ex-BIGBANG member T.O.P, joining the cast of Netflix's original series Squid Game Season 2 attracted a lot of criticism. However, it is now reported that he will continue the show. Additionally, the production team has stated that Hwang Dong Hyuk, the director of Squid Game, will refrain from commenting on his choice to cast T.O.P.

They also mentioned that filming for the new season has not yet commenced and will take a considerable amount of time once it begins. With concerns being raised by the public about T.O.P's involvement in the show, given the backlash he has faced, the actor appears to be committed to the project for now.

The casting controversy

Netflix announced the lineup for the second season of Squid Game through an official press release on the 29th. The new cast members include Cho Yu Ri , Park Kyu-young, Kang Ae Sim, Roh Jae Won, Lee Da Wit, Lee Jin Wook, and Won Ji An. T.O.P from Big Bang gained attention for being among them. There have been suspicions that T.O.P's best friend, Lee Jung Jae who plays Sung Ki Hoon, the main character in Squid Game, recommended him for the role. In response, Lee Jung Jae's agency, Artist Company, clarified that the reports are false. They emphasized that casting decisions are solely made by the director and the production company. The agency further stated, ‘Lee Jung Jae, more than anyone else, understands that many actors work diligently and are selected through auditions for Squid Game 2, which generates significant interest.’

Watch the Squid Game trailer here:

