Former BIGBANG rapper TOP and singer Nana make their relationship official; Agencies confirm

Former BIGBANG member T.O.P, whose real name is Choi Seung-hyun, and former After School member Nana, born Im Jin-ah, have officially confirmed their relationship. The update comes after Korean outlet Dispatch reported that the two South Korean stars had been dating for several months and published photographs of them together on dates. Their respective agencies confirmed the relationship on October 2.

How did T.O.P and Nana meet?

According to T.O.P’s agency, Topspot Pictures, the two first met in January while working on the music video for his song Studio54. The pair reportedly grew closer after collaborating on the project, with their relationship eventually turning romantic around June.

Following Dispatch’s report, T.O.P’s agency addressed the speculation and confirmed the timeline of their romance. “They became close (after filming Studio54) and it developed into a romantic relationship around June,” the agency said.

Dispatch, citing an acquaintance of the couple, reported that T.O.P and Nana “have a deep understanding of each other”. The source further claimed that the two “walked similar paths, including their debuts, careers, rumours and the wounds they have suffered”. Their shared experiences in the entertainment industry are said to have helped them understand each other on a deeper level.

Nana addresses dating reports

Nana also personally acknowledged the reports through the fan messaging platform Bubble. Appearing surprised by the sudden revelation, she wrote, “You must have been taken aback. Me too, and I’m a little embarrassed as well.” She added, “We’ll continue to see each other happily and healthily.”

T.O.P rose to global fame as a member of BIGBANG before pursuing solo music and acting projects. Nana first entered the entertainment industry as a member of After School and later established herself as an actor, taking on various roles alongside her music career.

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