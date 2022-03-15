Former BOL4 member Woo Jiyoon signs with new agency

Former BOL4 member Woo Jiyoon has officially signed with a new agency. Nearly two years after her departure from the duo, on March 14, XX Entertainment has announced that Woo Jiyoon has signed an exclusive contract with the agency. A representative shared, “We are happy to be able to share a new beginning with Woo Jiyoon. We will provide her with full support for her future activities.”

Now under the same agency as singer and songwriter Ahn Ye Eun, Woo Ji Yoon shared her feelings through XX Entertainment, saying, “I will reach out to the public in the future with a variety of music regardless of genre. I am happy to have found a new company with whom I can share in detail about my future direction. I want to greet you all with a good image at XX Entertainment.”

Woo Jiyoon made her official debut in April 2016 as part of the duo BOL4 (Bolbbalgan4), also known as ‘Blushing Youth’, alongside Ahn Jiyoung. In the duo, Woo Jiyoon played the guitar, bass, rapped, and did the backing vocals. The two of them participated in ‘Superstar K6’ in 2014, leading to them officially signing a contract with Woo Jiyoon’s (now) former agency.

In April 2020, Woo Jiyoon left the duo citing “concerns over her future career”. Following her departure, their agency announced that Ahn Jiyoung would continue promoting as a solo artist as ‘BOL4’. Following this, Woo Jiyoon released new music as a soloist in June 2020, under the stage name Odd Child, with the single ‘O: CIRLE’, containing two tracks, ‘DODO’ and ‘Island’.

