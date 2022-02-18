Former THE BOYZ member Hyun Jun signs with Park Bogum & Yang Sejong’s agency

On February 18, Blossom Entertainment announced the next artist to have joined their impressive roster of in-house talents. Hur Hyun Jun, who will now use the stage name Hyun Jun has been added to their agency after signing an exclusive contract. Formerly known as Hwall, he was a part of the boy group THE BOYZ before departing in October 2019 due to health issues.

The agency’s statement reads, “We welcome Hyun Jun who has the skills to sing, dance and act, as a new member of our family. We will do our best in managing him so that he can use his various talents to be active in many different fields.” They also released some profile images of Hyun Jun on their social media, officially welcoming him and asking for people’s interest and support for the actor. Check out the post below.

Hyun Jun also posted about this on his own Instagram as below.

Hyun Jun took up the part of a rapper in the then-12 member boy group and also dipped his toes into song writing. Following his departure in 2019, he debuted as a solo artist on August 14, 2020, with the release of a single. He also took up the lead role in Korean BL drama ‘Color Rush’ alongside Yoo Joon.

On the other hand, Blossom Entertainment is home to many known Korean actors including Park Bo Gum, Yang Sejong, Cha Tae Hyun, Jung So Min, Song Jong Ho, Im Joo Hwan, Jung Gun Joo and more.

Fans of Hyun Jun are excited for his next steps as an actor.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Members of AB6IX, WayV, THE BOYZ, BTOB & more open up in new ‘My K Star Family’ teaser