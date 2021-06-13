Former classmate accusing ITZY member of school bullying clears defamation charge; JYP releases statement

After ITZY’s Lia was accused of school bullying, JYP took legal action against the one claiming to be the victim for defamation. She is now cleared of charges. Read on to more about it.

The school bullying charges wave that started at the end of 2020, also swept the girl group ITZY. On February 24, Lia, a member of ITZY was accused of school bullying by a middle school classmate who claimed to be the victim. Termed henceforth as ‘A’, uploaded a post saying, “Victim of school violence perpetrated by famous female idol born in 2000”. After the post was uploaded, JYP Entertainment filed defamation charges against A.

On June 13, a source from Yeonsu Police station stated that A was cleared of all defamation charges, by a K-media outlet. A police official told Busan Ilbo, “In consideration of the circumstances in which Mr. A posted on the Internet community and the contents of the post, we have determined that the charge of defamation is not established.” In addition to this, they also stated that the post was more of an expression of the thing A went through, and not an attempt to slander ITZY’s Lia while also informing that there isn’t much evidence to prove that the claims were false.

In addition to this, A told another K-media outlet on call, “I still have a hard time mentally when I think about those days. I am hoping for a genuine apology.”

After hearing the news, JYP Entertainment responded to XSports New, stating, “We heard about the results through reports and are currently monitoring the progress. However, it is difficult to accept the results as they are. We will decide how to respond once the progress is more clearly understood.”

‘A’ accused Lia of bullying her friend, making her and other outcasts borrow money without returning it, and speaking badly to her and other students.

For more updates, stay tuned with Hallyutalk and Pinkvilla.

Share your comment ×