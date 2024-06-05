Former CLC member Eunbin to appear in highly-anticipated Netflix school thriller Hierarchy; know details

Hierarchy is all set to release soon. To add more to the excitement surrounding the upcoming drama, it was revealed that former CLC member Kwon Eunbin would be starring in the series. The drama tells the story of the students of an elite school who belong to powerful and rich families.

Eunbin to appear on Hierarchy

On June 5, Cube Entertainment announced that former CLC member Eunbin will be starring in the upcoming drama Hierarchy. The former idol-turned-actor has been cast for the role of Ye Ji.

This announcement creates anticipation for Eunbin's appearance as Hierarchy has been gaining attention for being a high-teen series which explores romance and jealousy among the youth.

Hierarchy will be streaming on Netflix from June 7, 2024. The series will include 7 episodes.

The drama tells the story of the top students who attend a prestigious school in South Korea. The school was established by a conglomerate and students are admitted through their birth privileges. Students with powerful and high economic backgrounds attend the school.

The top 0.1 per cent of students who have the highest power maintain law and order in the school. Things start to shake up in this school when a transfer student joins in. But he holds a secret behind his innocence.

The series has been directed by Bae Hyun Jin. He has also directed hits like Big Mouth and Alchemy of Souls Season 2: Light and Shadow. Choo Hye Mi wrote the script for this project. She also wrote for About Time.

More about Eunbin

Eunbin made her debut as a part of CLC in 2015. The group, which has now disbanded, was known for their powerful dancing and catchy songs. Some of their popular songs include Hibgoblin, Helicopter, Black Dress and more.

She made her debut as an actor in 2018 with the series Bad Papa. The same year, she also appeared on Top Management. She has also been a part of hit series like From a Distance, Spring is Green and Dear M