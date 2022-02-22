Former CLC member Sorn stands out in the fun trailer for upcoming MV ‘Sharp Objects’

On February 22, WILD Entertainment unveiled the trailer for Sorn’s new solo track ‘Sharp Objects’ and she looks almost unrecognisable in the glam 'party girl’ look as she stumbles across a room with mannequins holding cups and positioned as if they are having fun. The song is out on February 25.

WILD Entertainment unveiled a new teaser for Sorn’s first solo comeback under the new company after leaving CLC and Cube Entertainment in 2021. Dressed in a black tank-top, fur jacket, diamond choker and dark make-up. The blonde hair creates a contrast with the dark outfit and make-up.

Sorn was revealed as the first member of the girl group CLC. The group officially debuted on March 19, 2015 with their debut extended play, ‘First Love’. In January 2019, Sorn launched her own YouTube channel, also named ‘Produsorn’. Her videos are now uploaded exclusively on the Produsorn channel. She uploads a mixture of vlogs (day in the life, behind the scenes), song covers, Q&As, and unboxing videos.

CLC members and (G)I-dle's Minnie are frequently featured on her channel. On August 18, 2021, Sorn had revealed that she deleted all her previous videos and had restarted her channel. Sorn originally began posting videos on TikTok in early 2020. She has accumulated over 2.5 million followers on the platform, as of September 2021.

On March 18, 2021, Cube Entertainment confirmed that Sorn would be making her solo debut, on March 23, with the English digital single, ‘Run’. Sorn personally participated in the cover artwork and music video for her debut single. On December 3, it was announced that Sorn had signed with Wild Entertainment Group as a solo artist.

