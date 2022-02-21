Former CLC member Sorn takes on a dark look in new teaser for latest comeback under new agency

WILD Entertainment unveiled a new teaser for Sorn’s first solo comeback under the new company after leaving CLC and Cube Entertainment in 2021. Dressed in a black tank-top, fur jacket, diamond choker and dark make-up. The blonde hair creates a contrast with the dark outfit and make-up. The song ‘Sharp Objects’ will be released on February 25.

Previously, Cube Entertainment announced in an official statement, "Sorn is leaving CLC." On this day, Cube explained, "We would like to inform you that our exclusive contract with our artist Sorn has been terminated."

Cube Entertainment also said, "After mutually amicable discussions, we have made this decision, and we would like to express our gratitude to the fans who have spared their hand in the meantime." They continued, "We ask for your warm support and encouragement for Sorn's new start."

Chonnasorn Sajakul, better known by her nickname and stage name, Sorn, is a Thai singer and internet celebrity based in South Korea. She was the winner of the first season of ‘K-Pop Star Hunt’ in 2011. She later debuted as a member of the South Korean girl group, CLC, under Cube Entertainment, from their debut in March 2015 until her departure from the group in November 2021. She also produces videos for her YouTube channel ‘Produsorn’ (stylized in all caps), which launched in 2019.

ALSO READ: NCT’s Doyoung and rising actress Han Ji Hyo confirmed as leads in new TVING romance drama

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.