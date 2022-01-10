Former DAY6 member Jae apologises for making inappropriate comments about Jamie

DAY6’s Jae has apologized for a comment he recently made about former JYP Entertainment labelmate Jamie. On January 9, he posted a statement on Twitter issuing an apology towards Jamie for making inappropriate comments about his former JYP labelmate. He apologized to Jamie as well as those who were hurt by the comment.

He acknowledged that the comment had been in poor taste and that he had misjudged the word he had used as being synonymous with 'baddie' but recognized that this was 'no way an excuse for my comment.' He tagged Jamie's account as well.

The former DAY6 member commented during a recent live, where he said 'Now that I’m not in K-pop anymore, I can say this. Why is Jamie trying to be a t**t?” He added that he was friends with Jamie. For those unversed, the censored term denotes a woman with a 'loose character'. Fans fired Jae for his inappropriate comments about Jamie.

Jamie later found out about the comment and expressed her displeasure and disappointment in now-deleted tweets. Her only tweets referencing the issue now is one in which she reassures fans she’s fine and another where she says, 'I hate that we as women have to be subjected to men’s humour to appease incels on the internet.'

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards' here.

ALSO READ: Top 5 songs by DAY6 that will make you want to fall in love

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.