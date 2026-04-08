Former ENHYPEN member Heeseung announces name change to Evan for solo career, launches Instagram account

It’s not Heeseung anymore, but Evan. The former oldest member of the BELIFT LAB boy group ENHYPEN has officially changed his stage name. To use his English name for all his official promotions henceforth as a soloist, the singer has also dropped new photos to go along with his activities. To communicate with fans and share official updates, he has launched his own Instagram account and secured X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok accounts, which are yet to be made public.

Following his departure from ENHYPEN to pursue a solo career after six years in the team, member Heeseung has left all of his past behind to start on a new journey. For doing so, he has chosen to go with a new name, Evan, shedding his older aura. The update appeared on April 8, 2026, less than a month after his exit from the K-pop team.

Heeseung reintroduces himself as Evan

His agency, BELIFT LAB, shared the meaning of his name and his goals as a soloist on their website, “EVAN is a versatile vocalist defined by a trendy, sophisticated tone. He made his debut in 2020 as HEESEUNG of ENHYPEN, and has garnered acclaim for his seamless vocals and polished stage presence. Having consistently showcased his creative range through songwriting and production, he is now poised to define a new chapter as a solo artist. The name "EVAN" captures an alternate dimension of his identity and represents the essence of his musical artistry. Through this persona, he aims to share a sound shaped entirely by his own unique color and emotional depth.”The first update from his Instagram account, with the username ‘h_evva_n’, is a collection of photos.

Moreover, the singer personally shared his thoughts on the same with, “Evan is a name I’ve cherished since childhood, one that holds many of my most precious memories. Through this name, I hope to reach fans with music that fully expresses my most honest and natural self.”

Evan is expected to debut as a soloist in May 2026 as per internet rumors.

ALSO READ: Heeseung makes first appearance after leaving ENHYPEN, asks fans not to worry: ‘Gonna release my album soon’