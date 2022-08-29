Former fromis_9 member Jang Gyu Ri signs with JUST Entertainment as actress

Former fromis_9 member Jang Gyu Ri has found a new home! On August 29, JUST Entertainment shared that Jang Gyu Ri has signed an exclusive contract with the agency, through their Instagram account. In the short clip uploaded with the announcement, Jang Gyu Ri shared, “I am going to be working with JUST Entertainment. I think I will be able to greet you in various ways as an actress from now on. Please look forward (to my work) in the future.” Further, JUST Entertainment also asked for a lot of interest and love towards Jang Gyu Ri via the caption.

Jang Gyu Ri debuted in 2018 as part of the girl group fromis_9 after participating in the Mnet show ‘Idol School’. The star went on to work in dramas like tvN’s ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’, and tvn D’s web drama ‘Dating Class’.

On July 28, fromis_9’s agency PLEDIS Entertainment announced that as of July 31, Jang Gyu Ri’s contract with the agency will be ending. The agency went on to share, “ The artist and the company made the decision after careful consideration and discussions on what would be the best path for everyone. Please continue to send your love and support to Jang Gyuri, who has always committed to do her best as a member of fromis_9, and to the eight members of fromis_9, who will start a new chapter of their careers.”

Meanwhile, Jang Gyu Ri will be seen next in SBS’ upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama ‘Cheer Up’ (literal title), playing the role of Tae Cho Hee. The drama is scheduled to premiere on October 3.

