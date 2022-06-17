Former GFRIEND member Kim So Jung helps iKON’s Chanwoo with an unexpected situation in new drama trailer

On June 13, Gamsung Click released the first trailer for ‘My Chilling Roommate’ following Ghost Ji Chan (iKON’s Chanwoo), who has lost all his memories, asks for help from Jung Se Ri (Kim So Jung), who can hear him. Jung Se Ri agrees to help him to keep some distance from Ji Chan.

Jung Se Ri and Ji Chan track back on his memory to find Ji Chan's lost memories. In that process, the truth about Ji Chan's death is revealed. An emotion of love blooms amidst Ji Chan's agony and Jung Se Ri's consolation.

The trailer shows the two of them getting to know each other and it seems like Ji Chan had a very interesting life as a human. Their bond strengthens when he saves her from serious situations and vice versa.

'My Chilling Rommate' is a horror romantic comedy cinedrama about a woman who can see ghosts and a man who accidentally turns into a ghost, and what happens when they start living together. Kim So Jung (Sowon), a former girlfriend, and Jeong Chanwoo, an iKON, appeared in the lead roles. Chanwoo said, "I said I was going to do it right before I saw the script. I wanted to act so much, so I heard that a job was coming up. I read the script and it was so much fun, so it felt good. I remember taking acting lessons right away and having fun preparing."

He also shared his feelings about participating in the work alone as an actor rather than a group activity. Chanwoo said, "It's very different from working as an idol singer as a team and acting alone as a lead role. I felt a sense of responsibility and wanted to do well. I thought about how I could show my cold and bad personality to others because Song Ji Chan's character seemed different from me. "

