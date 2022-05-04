Former GFRIEND member Yerin announces solo debut date; Drops teaser for ‘ARIA’

Former GFRIEND member Yerin has finally announced details about her upcoming solo debut! On April 15, a representative from Yerin’s agency, Sublime Artist Agency, confirmed news reports stating, “Yerin is preparing a solo album with the goal of releasing it in mid-May.” Following this, on May 4 at midnight KST (May 3, 8:30 pm IST), Yerin announced her solo debut date via a teaser schedule.

Yerin will be making her long-awaited solo debut on May 18 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) with her first mini-album, ‘ARIA’! Yerin first officially announced her debut by releasing an ‘OBJET TEASER’, sharing the name of the mini-album along with what appears to be its official logo. The logo takes on the form of a grace curve arcing from the first letter of ‘ARIA’ to the last, with a small white flower and a single leaf blooming from its tip. Check out the teaser, below:

This was followed by a schedule teaser, which shared Yerin’s solo debut date and time. This schedule brings back the single white flower from the ‘OBJET TEASER’, highlighted against a pale yellow background. According to the schedule teaser, we can expect a track list released on May 5. Yerin will also be dropping four different concept images, two mood films, a highlight medley, as well as the teaser for the music video, leading up to her official debut with ‘ARIA’. Check out the schedule teaser, below:

Following GFRIEND’s disbandment in May 2021, Yerin signed with Sublime Artist Agency as a soloist and an actress. Stay tuned for more updates about Yerin’s solo debut with ‘ARIA’ on May 18!

