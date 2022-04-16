Former GFRIEND member Yerin confirms solo debut

Former GFRIEND member Yerin’s long-awaited solo debut is not far away! On April 15, a South Korean media outlet reported that Yerin will be making her solo debut in May. A representative from Yerin’s agency, Sublime Artist Agency, confirmed the reports, sharing “Yerin is preparing a solo album with the goal of releasing it in mid-May.”

Not only is this Yerin’s first release since moving to Sublime Artist Agency, but it is also her first solo album since her debut. Yerin made her debut in 2015 as a part of the six-member girl group GFRIEND under Source Music, with their EP ‘Season of Glass’. Later in the same year, Yerin made her acting debut with a supporting role in the web drama ‘Midnight’s Girl’.

Shortly after their debut, GFRIEND was named as one of the ‘Top 5 K-Pop Artists to Watch in 2015’ by Billboard. In 2016, the girl group got their first music show win for their immensely popular song ‘Rough’, which went on to record 14 more music show wins. The group’s last release before disbandment was their studio album ‘回:Walpurgis Night’, with the lead single ‘Mago’.

In May 2021, GFRIEND confirmed their disbandment through handwritten letters, after parting ways with their agency Source Music. Following this, Yerin signed with Sublime Artist Agency as a solo artist and an actress.

Yerin’s solo debut in mid-May comes about a year after GFRIEND’s disbandment. Stay tuned for more updates!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: MONSTA X announces new comeback date & updated schedule for ‘SHAPE of LOVE’