Former GFRIEND member Yerin to lead THIS drama as her acting debut

New actor alert! That’s right, the lead cast for an upcoming web drama has been announced and it has chosen none other than Former GFRIEND member Yerin for the role. The working title of the drama is ‘The Witch Shop: Reopen’, a sequel to ‘Welcome, The Witch Shop’ which received lots of love from fans and surpassed 10 million combined views.



Former GFRIEND member Yerin is set to make her acting debut with ‘The Witch Shop: Reopen’ and according to a press release by her label Sublime Artist Agency, she said “I am happy and excited to be able to show a new side to my fans. It's my first time greeting as an actor, so I'm very nervous, but I'm working hard to show a good side of me. Please give me a lot of support.”



In the drama, Yerin will take on the role of Lee Hae Na, a ‘dark witch’ who runs a shop that is about to turn bankrupt. Lee Hae Na’s hobbies include gossiping and cursing at humans. A talented and beautiful Lee Hae Na has everything but the ability to run her own store. She will work together with a high school student, Ji Ho to save her shop.



How will Lee Hae Na’s magical power, and a fun encounter with a high schooler who has no dream, turn out? We wait to watch as Yerin makes her acting debut in ‘The Witch Shop: Reopen’.



Our best wishes to Yerin on her new venture!



