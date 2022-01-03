Former GFRIEND member Yuju confirms solo debut date; Releases teaser poster for ‘REC.’

Yuju is officially making her solo debut! The former GFRIEND member gave us all some very welcome news on January 3, 2022, at midnight KST, by announcing the date of her upcoming solo debut. Yuju released a stunning teaser poster for her first solo mini album ‘REC.’, and announced that it will drop on January 18, at 6 pm KST. Check out the first teaser for ‘REC.’, below!

Following the disbandment of the popular girl group GFRIEND and her departure from Source Music in May, Yuju had released the OST ‘Up’ for ‘Bossam: Steal the Fate’, as well as ‘Stay (Prod. by Jinyoung)’, which was one of the OSTs for ‘Police University’.

Yuju, whose Korean name is Choi Yuna, had debuted as a part of Source Music’s six-member girl group in 2015, with their EP ‘Season of Glass’. Shortly after debut, the group was named by Billboard as one of the ‘Top 5 K-Pop Artists to Watch in 2015’. GFRIEND gained increased international attention after a fan video of the members completing a performance of their song ‘Me Gustas Tu’, despite falling multiple times on a slippery stage, went viral in September 2015. The group was acknowledged for their immense professionalism, especially Yuju, who fell a total of five times during the performance.

In February 2016, GFRIEND got their first music show win for ‘Rough’, and the song went on to win 14 more times. GFRIEND’s last studio album before disbandment was ‘回:Walpurgis Night’, with the lead single ‘Mago’.

‘REC.’ will be Yuju’s first release since joining Kang Daniel’s agency, KONNECT Entertainment, in September last year. The artist’s solo debut is highly anticipated because of her well-known skill and talent.

