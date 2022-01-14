Former GFRIEND members Eunha, Umji and SinB to debut as VIVIZ in THIS month

An official from BPM Entertainment announced on January 14th, "VIVIZ is aiming for a comeback for February." Currently, they are spurring the final preparations for the album. VIVIZ is also planning to finish filming the music video within this month.

VIVIZ is a girl group consisting of Eunha, SinB, and Umji from GFRIEND. The team name contains the meaning of 'I will always become an artist who proudly expresses my own color'.

Eunha, SinB, and Umji have been loved for their powerful and sweet concept. It is expected to show a new concept and music with VIVIZ. Meanwhile, GFRIEND decided to go their separate ways in May 2021. Eunha, SinB, and Umji signed an exclusive contract with the new company BPM Entertainment in October 2021.

Hwang Eun Bi, better known by her stage name SinB, is a South Korean singer, dancer and actress. In December 2021, SinB will appear as an MC on the new beauty and style program 'Style Me Season 2' which aired on Dong-A TV for the first time on January 9, 2022. Eunha was a child actress, and had a role in the 2007 television drama ‘The Clinic for Married Couples: Love and War’. Eunha's first solo release was the song ‘Don't Come to Farewell’, recorded for the soundtrack of the television drama ‘Six Flying Dragons’.

Umji released her first solo soundtrack for the South Korean drama ‘Shopping King Louie’, entitled ‘The Way’. In October 2020, Umji appeared with Eunha on the show ‘Knowing Bros’ and showcased a tip of their last single ‘Mago’ as GFRIEND.

