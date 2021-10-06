Former GFRIEND’s SinB, Eunha & Umji join Big Planet Made to debut as a 3 member group; Name choices REVEALED

Known for their stellar beauty and even better vocal skills, one of the top girl groups in the South Korean music industry, GFRIEND, left fans gaping with the announcement of their disbandment. In an unprecedented move, none of the six members renewed their contracts with label Source Music, leaving fans guessing their next move.

Since then, former member Yuju has joined Kang Daniel’s KONNECT Entertainment, Kim So Jung (Sowon) went for IOK Company while Yerin became a part of the Sublime Artist Agency catalogue. Fans were curious to see if the girls would ever unite and where would the rest of them go.

On October 6, SinB, Eunha and Umji were announced to have joined Big Planet Made, which recently also recruited former SISTAR member Soyou. Further, the three were also revealed to be re-debuting as a three person group.

Big Planet Made shared mesmerising new profile images for the three artists as they posed artully in definitive black ensembles, glaring in the muted images. Check them out below.

A new update on the three members’ careers is the name of their group, which has come down to ‘Bibiji’, a combination of all of their names and ‘VIVIZ’ as being the ones under discussion. Another report also claimed the high probability of VIVIZ being chosen as the final option as Big Planet Made is said to have recently reserved the rights for the same.

We wish the best for SinB, Eunha & Umji as they embark on this new path with a fresh identity.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Wondering what the GFRIEND members are doing after disbandment? Here's what our fav girls have been up to

What are your thoughts on this? Share with us below.