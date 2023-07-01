Former (G)I-DLE member Soojin begins personal Instagram account and quickly gains 1.7 million followers

On June 30th, Soojin opened an personal Instagram account and posted her photographs. In the first post, Soojin wears casual ordinary outfit and gives a sassy pose. She appears to be getting slimmer in comparison to when she was a member of (G)I-DLE. In the past, in 2021, Soojin was in trouble due to the revelation of netizen A and the issue of actress Seo Shin Ae's involvement in school violence.

Soojin’s past controversy:

At the time, Soojin denied that it was true; however, when Seo Shin Ae made the revelation that Soojin had been bullying at school, the situation worsened. The agency announced Soojin's suspension of activities and her departure from the team as the controversy grew, despite the difficulty of confirming the truth on both sides. As a consequence of this, (G)I-DLE fans in other countries posted malicious messages about Seo Shin Ae, and the controversy did not seem to go away quickly. In May of 2022, it was reported that Soojin had signed an exclusive contract with Big Planet Made, but this turned out to be untrue. Since she has opened her Instagram account, consideration is zeroing in on whether she has flagged her re-visitation of her exercises from now on.

(G)I-DLE’s activities:

The activities of (G)I-DLE, which were in jeopardy because of the controversy surrounding Soojin, were revived last year with hit songs like Nxde and Queencard, beginning with Tomboy, the title song. Leader Soyeon had earlier expressed her thoughts, stating that although it was challenging to adjust to one member's absence, they had no choice but to proceed. Minnie, another member, said that it seemed like the hardest time for them since their introduction and she was disturbed, alongside the other individuals, on being important for a particularly miserable time. (G)I-DLE's reality visit '2023 (G)I-DLE WORLD Visit [I am FREE-TY]' will be held in 16 locales all over the planet, including Asia, America and Europe, beginning with Taipei on July first. Already, (G)I-DLE's subsequent world visit '(G)I-DLE WORLD Visit [I am FREE-TY] IN SEOUL' held in Seoul sold out all tickets for the second time, flaunting the intensity even before the presentation, and around two days.

ALSO READ: EXO’s pre-release Hear Me Out dominates global iTunes charts; Fans celebrate the latest feat

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat