Former (G)I-DLE member Soojin officially leaves CUBE Entertainment

CUBE Entertainment has announced the termination of its contract with former (G)I-DLE member Soojin. The agency shared the news via a statement with a media outlet, expressing that regarding the controversy that arose in February 2021, CUBE Entertainment and Soojin worked with the police to investigate the case. However, the investigation determined that they found the individuals who made the comments not guilty of spreading false information.

In August 2021, CUBE Entertainment had announced that Soojin had decided to leave (G)I-DLE, and that the girl group will henceforth promote as five members. This news had come after Soojin’s bullying controversy, wherein she had been accused of school violence by her previous batchmates. Although Soojin and CUBE Entertainment denied the rumours, actress Seo Shin Ae had come forward to share that Soojin had bullied her when they were classmates together.

You can read CUBE Entertainment’s complete statement, below:

“This is CUBE Entertainment.

We would like to inform you that our exclusive contract with artist Seo Soojin will be terminated.

Regarding the controversy that arose in February 2021, the company and Seo Soojin worked with the police to determine the authenticity of the controversy through an investigation, but the investigation determined that the individuals who made the comments were found not guilty of spreading false information.

We respect the results of the police investigation, and we apologise for causing concern to many people.

Thank you.”

Soojin debuted with (G)I-DLE in 2018, alongside Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua. Post Soojin’s departure from the girl group on August 14, 2021, (G)I-DLE is currently preparing for their comeback with five members, with their first full album ‘I NEVER DIE’, releasing on March 14, 2022, at 6 pm KST.

