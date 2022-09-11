Former (G)I-DLE member Soojin releases statement regarding school bullying lawsuit; Fans demand justice

Former (G)I-DLE member Soojin got involved in a serious school bullying controversy after a former classmate and actress Seo Shin Ae accused her. There were reports of other people stepping forward to allege that Soojin had engaged in bullying during her middle school. Following this, her agency and the then-K-pop idol denied all such accusations.

However, the controversy became a huge matter of concern as several other K-pop idols were also accused of similar bullying during the same period. Over the next few months, CUBE Entertainment announced that Soojin will be leaving (G)I-DLE and they had terminated their contract with her.

The controversy has since resulted in a lawsuit and now the legal representative of Soojin has come forward to share a statement on the current proceedings. It has been reported that the K-pop star will not be moving ahead with the lawsuit against the accusers. According to the statement, no other evidence other than the involved parties’ statements have been found regarding the case. So, Soojin has decided to put an end to the criminal lawsuit that she initiated against her former classmate and will not go ahead with any legal proceedings on the matter. Furthermore, the statement detailed the many acts that Soojin was accused of and clarified the police’s decision to clear the former classmate of any charges.

Soojin has also apologized to anyone hurt in the past due to her usage of harsh words, however, the statement continues to emphasize that she has not engaged in any bullying such as violence and verbal abuse or extortion of money.

