Soojin, the former member of (G)I-DLE, is gearing up for her solo comeback with the album RIZZ. The artist has released the promotional schedule for the upcoming album, which is creating anticipation among fans. Furthermore, a visualizer teaser has also been revealed, providing a glimpse of the concept.

Soobin releases the schedule for the upcoming solo album RIZZ

On May 1, 2024, at midnight KST, the promotional schedule for Soojin’s forthcoming solo album was released. The title of the solo album is RIZZ, and according to the schedule, the pre-orders for the album start on May 2, 2024, and the tracklist will be released on May 3, 2024.

In the subsequent days, concept pictures and teasers for the album will also be revealed. Furthermore, a listening session will be held, which might provide a snippet of the songs on the album.

The teaser and trailer of the title track will also be released a few days before the music video drops. The album is scheduled to premiere on May 23, 2024, at 6 PM KST. Previously, she also released the logo motion teaser for the album. Moreover, the visualizer for the upcoming album was also revealed, where the artist is showcased in various settings, providing a short glimpse of the concept. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

More about Soojin

Soojin made her debut as a K-pop idol with the group (G)I-DLE, formed by CUBE Entertainment, along with Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua. However, she parted ways with the group following allegations that emerged against her for school bullying. When the police investigation found her guilty of the accusations, her contract with the agency was terminated. Later, Soojin’s legal representative stated that the school board did not find her guilty of the school violence.

On October 16, 2023, Soojin signed an exclusive contract with BRD, where she will be pursuing her solo career. She released a performance video titled Black Forest, teasing her solo debut. On November 20, 2023, she released her first solo album, Agassy, along with the music video for the title track of the same name.