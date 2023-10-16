Former (G)I-DLE member Soojin signs with BRD; Confirms solo debut in October

(G)I-DLE’s ex-member, Soojin, is all set to make her grand return to the stage after two years. It was just reported that she has signed with the new agency, BRD, and the excitement among fans is palpable as they anticipate her October solo debut. This is a remarkable new chapter in her career, and fans are eager to see what it holds.

Soojin’s new start after departure from (G)I-DLE

Soojin, known for her mesmerizing vocals and captivating stage presence, has been an integral part of (G)I-DLE. News1 recently disclosed that Soojin has signed an exclusive contract with BRD Communications, signifying her return to the K-pop scene as a solo artist. According to the reports, she is preparing for her solo debut, which is scheduled for this month, marking a significant milestone in her career. Following the widespread circulation of these reports, Soojin's fans swarmed social media platforms, extending their warm congratulations to the singer for her upcoming venture.

Fan anticipation

The announcement of Soojin's move to BRD has sent ripples through social media, with fans eagerly sharing their excitement. Despite the limited information about the singer's upcoming projects and albums, fans have channeled their excitement through various media. One fervent fan said, "WHO ELSE FEELING SOOJINIFICATED”, while other wrote “IM SOO EXCITED FOR SOOJIN".

Soojin’s bullying controversy

In 2021, the Korean vocalist found herself entangled in a controversy involving allegations of school violence and bullying made by a former classmate, actor Seo Shin Ae. The idol staunchly defended her innocence and, in response, initiated legal proceedings against her accusers for defamation. However, the legal case was ultimately dismissed due to insufficient supporting evidence. Paradoxically, amidst these allegations, her association with CUBE Entertainment was severed, marking the end of their professional partnership.

With very little time to go and not much information out to the public, the anticipation is building. As it approaches, fans expect teasers, trailers, and exclusive glimpses into what Soojin and BRD have planned for her solo debut and stored for fans.

