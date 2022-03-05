Former gugudan member Hyeyeon signs with new agency as actress; Changes stage name

Former gugudan member Hyeyeon is gearing up for a fresh start! On March 4, Beyond J announced that the former girl group member had signed an exclusive contract with the agency. According to the announcement, Hyeyeon will be promoting as an actress under her new stage name, Jo Aram.

The agency shared, “Jo Aram is full of bright, loveable energy that attracts the attention of those who see her. She has unlimited potential as an actress, and we are looking forward to her future activities.” Beyond J continued, “As actress Jo Aram, who is full of dreams, attempts to take a leap forward and begin her career as an actor in earnest, we plan to accompany her so that she can pursue a wide range of activities through a variety of platforms and projects. We ask that you please give her lots of interest, love, and support.”

Through her new agency, Jo Aram (Hyeyeon) also shared, “From now on, I want to greet viewers as an actress through my projects. I am very happy and excited to be making a fresh start as an actress. As I start out with a new mindset, I will become a good actress who learns diligently, works hard, and acts with sincerity.”

Jo Aram had first debuted under the name Hyeyeon, as a member of the girl group gugudan in 2016. She had ultimately left the group in 2018. Meanwhile, Beyond J is a drama production company, known for projects like ‘Nevertheless’, ‘The Secret Life of My Secretary’ and more.

