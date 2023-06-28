Former Gugudan member Kang Mina officially leaves Jellyfish Entertainment after contract termination

Singer and Actress King Mina marked her last day at her longtime agency Jellyfish Entertainment on June 28, 2023. Jellyfish announced on their official Instagram that Kang Mina will be parting ways officially with the agency. It was reported on May 15 that both Kang Mina and the agency Jellyfish Entertainment mutually decided to not renew the contract.

Jellyfish Entertainment's statement about Kang Mina's contract termination

Jellyfish Entertainment posted on their Instagram and confirmed that Kang Mina will be leaving the agency. They thanked all the fans for the love and support of Kang Mina and added that June 28 marks the official end of the contract. The agency said that even though the contract has come to an end, they always cherish and treasure each and every moment they have spent with her. Jellyfish Entertainment expressed their gratitude towards Kang Mina for staying at the agency for a long time and they wished her the best for her future endeavors. As the actress left the agency, they asked the fans to continue to love and support Kang Mina in the future as well.

About Kang Mina

Kang Mina is a singer and actress who ranked No. 9 on Mnet's survival show Produce 101 and debuted in the girl group I.O.I in 2016. After the temporary group I.O.I disbanded, Kang Mina along with member Kim Sejeong joined the girl group Gugudan under Jellyfish Entertainment. The girl group Gugudan also disbanded on December 31, 2020.

Kang Mina is also an actress who appeared in many K-dramas and she's best known for her character in Café Minamdang, Hotel Del Luna and My Roommate is a Gumiho. Kang Mina has also received an offer to star in an upcoming K-drama Welcome to Samdalri as Shin Hye Sun's younger sister but it is not yet confirmed. Kang Mina was reportedly in talks to sign with Story J Company which is home to many artists like Kim Tae Hee, Oh Yeon Seo, and even Seo In Guk, who was a co-star of Kang Mina in Café Minamdang. On June 15 Story J Company said, "It's true that we met Kang Mina. We discussed positively regarding the exclusive contract but so far nothing has been confirmed".

