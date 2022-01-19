Former gugudan member Mimi signs with a new agency as an actor

Former gugudan member Mimi has signed with a new agency as an actor. On January 19, Badahae Entertainment confirmed that the former girl group member has signed an exclusive contract with the management agency, to focus on her acting career. The agency shared, “We will actively support Mimi’s activities as an actress,” adding, “She will appear as the female lead Hyeji in the movie ‘Men Want the First, Women Want the Last.’”

Starring Mimi, the project is an independent film, and follows the story of two people who start dating after first meeting as college students. The movie will depict a love story that spans six years, and shows the excitement of the first meeting, to dating, quarrelling, and parting just before marriage.

Mimi debuted as part of the girl group gugudan in June 2016, under Jellyfish Entertainment, as the company’s first girl group. However, the group announced their disbandment in December 2020, following which, Mimi chose not to renew her contract with Jellyfish Entertainment when it expired in March 2021.

Prior to her debut as a singer with gugudan, Mimi had already been acting, with cameo appearances in Korean dramas ‘One Sunny Day’ (2014) and ‘Producers’ (2015). Even after her debut, she proved her potential as an actor by appearing in shows like ‘Extraordinary You’ and ‘I Picked Up a Celebrity on the Street’.

Slated to air in the first half of 2022, ‘Men Want the First, Women Want the Last’ will be Mimi’s first role in an independent film.