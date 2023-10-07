Former Hello Venus member Alice announces marriage plans; shares heartfelt letter and beautiful photos

Former Hello Venus member Alice (Song Ju Hee) has exciting news to share as she revealed on October 6, through her Instagram account, that she is set to tie the knot later this month. Alongside sharing several enchanting photos from her wedding shoot, Alice also penned a heartfelt letter, personally delivering the joyous news to her fans.

Alice is set to tie the knot

Reports on October 6 reveal that Song Joo Hee, also known as Alice, is set to marry a non-celebrity later this month. She has started sharing the news of her marriage with close friends and family in a thoughtful manner. While details about her husband-to-be remain limited, he is described as handsome and intelligent. In the letter posted on her caption, she wrote a heartfelt message announcing her marriage.



She initiated the letter with warm greetings to her fans. Expressing genuine concern, she inquired if her fans had a peaceful Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving) holiday and hoped they were doing well. Writing this letter was important to her as she wanted to share personal news with the fans who have consistently supported her. Nervous due to the personal nature of the matter, she invested time in ensuring the sincerity of her message. While some already knew, she acknowledged the numerous beautiful congratulations she had received.

Reflecting on her past worries and fears, she now finds herself in a state of peace and security, attributing it to the happiness she experiences daily. She shared the news that she would be marrying someone special, emphasizing his warm and positive influence in her life. Expressing gratitude for his presence, she considers him precious and is looking forward to their wedding with both of their families this month.

Knowing that her fans have been unwaveringly supportive in every moment and decision, she is gathering the courage to share this exciting news with them. She hopes that the remaining months of this year, though few, will be filled with happiness for all her fans. Requesting support and blessings as she embarks on this new chapter, she concludes with a heartfelt thank you.

Check out her beautiful pictures here:

More about Alice

Song Joo Hee, also known as Alice, is a versatile South Korean artist, excelling as an actress, singer, and dancer. She initially stepped into the spotlight in 2010 as a soloist under the stage name Ora, introducing herself with the single Naughty Face. After a period as a relatively unknown singer, her trajectory shifted when she joined the project under Tricell Media, a collaboration between Pledis Entertainment and Fantagio.

Advertisement

In 2012, Song Joo Hee re-debuted as the leader, main vocalist, and face of HELLO VENUS, unveiling the EP Venus. Following Tricell Media's closure in 2014, she continued her journey with Fantagio, navigating through lineup changes within the group. Despite collaborative efforts and comebacks, HELLO VENUS faced challenges and, in 2019, officially disbanded as their contracts expired.

Transitioning her focus, Song Joo Hee signed with Pop Music in 2021 under her birth name, pivoting towards her acting career. Her acting journey began in 2016, and by 2021, she starred in Doom At Your Service, followed by Cafe Minamdang in 2022. With acting now at the forefront, Song Joo Hee continues to showcase her diverse talents in the entertainment industry.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: K-drama Quiz: Doom at Your Service