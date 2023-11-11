Former Hello Venus member Yoonjo reveals wedding date with The Matchmakers star Kim Dong Ho

Former Hello Venus member Yoonjo and actor Kim Dong Ho have announced their wedding date. The couple took to Instagram on September 12, to share this news with fans through handwritten letters announcing that they will tie the knot in November. The couple confirmed the date today to be November 19.

Yoonjo and Kim Dong Ho announce marriage date

On November 10, Kim Dong Ho's agency, Makestory, officially stated that The Matchmakers star and Former Hello Venus Yoonjo will hold their wedding ceremony on November 19.

The couple has opted for a private wedding, with only close family and friends in attendance. Kim Dong Ho and Yoonjo had previously revealed their marriage plans in a letter back in September. Kim Dong Ho expressed, “I have found someone with whom I want to spend my entire life, and we will be getting married in November this year. He added, "Now, I will embark on a new chapter within the confines of a family."

Yoonjo also in her letter shared, "I have found someone I want to spend my entire life with and decided to get married before the cold winter arrives." She added, "We will continue to prioritize and love each other as we walk together towards a healthy and bright life."

More about Kim Dong Ho and Yoonjo

In addition to their heartfelt letter, the couple also shared some beautiful pre-wedding photos. The couple maintained a low-key relationship until they revealed their engagement in September. Kim Dong Ho, who debuted in 2005 with the musical Secret Garden, has an extensive career with appearances in dramas such as Twinkle Twinkle, The Penthouse: War In Life, Wild Romance, My Husband Got A Family and Graceful Friends. Currently, he is actively involved in the KBS2 Monday-Tuesday drama The Matchmakers.

Yoonjo made her debut on the other hand as a member of Hello Venus on May 9, 2012, with the group's first mini album, Venus. On July 31, 2014, it was announced that Pledis Entertainment and Fantagio Music, which had been collaborating to manage Hello Venus, would be ending their merger. Subsequently, Yoonjo, along with Yoo Ara, departed from the group to re-join Pledis Entertainment.

In October 2017, Yoonjo participated as a contestant on the idol rebooting show The Unit and secured fourth place among all female contestants, earning a spot as a member of UNI.T. UNI.T officially debuted on May 18, 2018, with their first mini album, Line. However, the group disbanded on October 12 of the same year. On January 6, 2022, Yoonjo signed an exclusive contract with Y-Bloom Entertainment, marking a new chapter in her career.

